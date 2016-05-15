Gigi Hadid Shows Her Devotion To Zayn Malik With This Shirt

Fashion designers pay big bucks to get Gigi Hadid in their clothes. All Zayn Malik has to do is, well, be Zayn Malik.
The supermodel can be seen sporting a T-shirt that reads "lol ur not Zayn Malik" in a Snapchat posted by pal Hailey Baldwin. So, yeah, that whole Zigi thing is still going strong.
An appreciative Malik shared his own photo of his girlfriend's shirt. Cue the breaking of many hearts.
While Malik may have been on Hadid's shirt, someone else was on her mind. The 21-year-old posted an Instagram of she and Baldwin hanging out with sister Bella Hadid, captioning it, "We miss you B."
Anyway, any time you want to return the favour and bust out your Gigi muscle tank, Zayn, let us know. It would go great with some armour.
