Jennifer Lawrence Playing Zelda Fitzgerald Is Almost Too Perfect

Jennifer Lawrence is teaming up with Ron Howard up to play Zelda Fitzgerald in a new film about the Jazz Age icon's life, according to The Hollywood Reporter. We're so here for this, so excuse us while we head to the theater and wait.
Lawrence is the perfect choice for this role as she's proven to be an actor that can bring nuance and depth to complex characters. She's also going to look amazing in a finger wave.
Zelda Fitzgerald, for those who are unfamiliar, was a troubled socialite, novelist, possibly the first flapper, and the wife of author F. Scott Fitzgerald, whose work she strongly influenced. Fitzgerald admitted she was the inspiration for Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby and their marriage — like Tom and Daisy's — was marred by infidelity, excessive drinking, and her husband's habit of plundering her diaries for his novels.
Lawrence is the perfect choice for this role as she's proven to be an actor that can bring nuance and depth to complex characters. She's also going to look amazing in a finger wave.
Zelda Fitzgerald, for those who are unfamiliar, was a troubled socialite, novelist, possibly the first flapper, and the wife of author F. Scott Fitzgerald, whose work she strongly influenced. Fitzgerald admitted she was the inspiration for Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby and their marriage — like Tom and Daisy's — was marred by infidelity, excessive drinking, and her husband's habit of plundering her diaries for his novels.
Advertisement
Zelda wrote a great many short stories for magazines, including a piece called "Death of the Flapper," in which she described her own outlook. "She flirted because it was fun to flirt and wore a one-piece bathing suit because she had a good figure...she was conscious that the things she did were the things she had always wanted to do."
She wrote one novel, Save Me the Waltz, and also obsessively studied ballet.
She wrote one novel, Save Me the Waltz, and also obsessively studied ballet.
The movie, which is currently called Zelda, is based on the Nancy Milford book of the same name, which focused on being the indispensable muse of and fiercest competitor of her famous husband. Zelda sought to define herself through her own creative endeavors and the film will look at love between creative equals.
Add Milford's bio to your book club now and get ready for a movie about an amazing, complicated woman that defined an era.
Advertisement