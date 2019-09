Jennifer Lawrence is teaming up with Ron Howard up to play Zelda Fitzgerald in a new film about the Jazz Age icon's life, according to The Hollywood Reporter . We're so here for this, so excuse us while we head to the theatre and wait.Lawrence is the perfect choice for this role as she's proven to be an actor that can bring nuance and depth to complex characters. She's also going to look amazing in a finger wave Zelda Fitzgerald, for those who are unfamiliar, was a troubled socialite , novelist, possibly the first flapper , and the wife of author F. Scott Fitzgerald, whose work she strongly influenced. Fitzgerald admitted she was the inspiration for Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby and their marriage — like Tom and Daisy's — was marred by infidelity, excessive drinking, and her husband's habit of plundering her diaries for his novels.