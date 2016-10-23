You never want something until you can't have it. So each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Considering how unseasonably warm the weather has been (in New York, at least), it's weird to think that Halloween is a little over a week away, which means Thanksgiving is approaching, which means the holiday season is actually just around the corner. And with that, of course, comes the annual stress of figuring out what to wear to every single party on the calendar (and even if you think your social engagements are going to be few and far between, we all know last-minute events always pop up). So you can't blame us for wanting to be ahead of the game — and wanting to skip out on that whole "leaving work early to find a last-minute look" thing. Luckily, we've already found one piece we're ready to wear come December.
If this Eloquii dress looks familiar, it's because it sold out immediately after Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant wore it to the Emmys this past September. Luckily, it's been restocked. Not so luckily, there's a catch: The piece has already racked up a long wait list with over 1,500 names (500 of which signed up within a mere 48 hours after Bryant attended the show). So while this baby may back in stock for now, it won't be for long.
Think this is the ultimate holiday look? Us, too. Click on to scoop one up for yourself before it's gone (again), along with some similar party-ready stunners, just in case.
