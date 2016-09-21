Unfortunately, fashion doesn't always cater to plus-size women, and according to Aidy Bryant, that applies even if you're a celebrity walking the red carpet.
“I think it’s a different experience for plus-size women in film and television to get clothes for events," she told People. "It’s just not as welcoming for us to get cool clothes that are like equal in glamour, in style to what, I am going to say, ‘small size’ co-stars get to wear. So I’ve had experiences on photoshoots or wherever, where there just aren’t options for us."
During her Emmys appearance, though, it was different. Eloquii actually approached her to make a custom dress. Normally, she says, she feels like she's "begging" for something to wear.
She also spoke on Twitter about the general lack of plus-size fashion options out there. "SEEMS LIKE A FAIRLY BASIC REQUEST," she responded to a tweet by the blog Man Repeller, which read, "Plus size women like cool clothes too — and they deserve to be able to shop for them."
SEEMS LIKE A FAIRLY BASIC REQUEST. https://t.co/XA2U0CqNgM— Aidy Bryant (@aidybryant) September 7, 2016
The ability to find something to wear regardless of your size is indeed a basic request. Hopefully, as more plus-size women like Bryant speak out, more designers will treat it like one, both on and off the red carpet.
