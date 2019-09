Unfortunately, fashion doesn't always cater to plus-size women, and according to Aidy Bryant , that applies even if you're a celebrity walking the red carpet.“I think it’s a different experience for plus-size women in film and television to get clothes for events," she told People . "It’s just not as welcoming for us to get cool clothes that are like equal in glamour, in style to what, I am going to say, ‘small size’ co-stars get to wear. So I’ve had experiences on photoshoots or wherever, where there just aren’t options for us."During her Emmys appearance, though, it was different. Eloquii actually approached her to make a custom dress. Normally, she says, she feels like she's "begging" for something to wear.