Aidy Bryant Tries To Kiss Ryan Gosling, Is All Of Us

“I like where your head’s at,” Ryan Gosling tells Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant in a promo for his upcoming appearance with musical guest Leon Bridges.
He’s responding to Bryant’s attempt to get Gosling to kiss her passionately via cue card pranking. But honestly — who can blame her? There are a lot of reasons to love the 35-year-old Gosling, not the least of which is his cool under pressure. He asks Bryant if she wants to “go whale on [their] pecs” together and is just generally magical.
Oh, and he may or may not accidentally spit on a baby.
Gosling is appearing on the show to promote his role in the upcoming The Big Short, in which he will play one of four men who predicted the financial crisis. It looks like a great movie, if only to see Gosling with dyed hair.
While you’re at it, watch Gosling and Taran Killam audition to sing backup for Leon Bridges.
Check out the video below.
