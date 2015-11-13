But he didn’t just come back to say, “Happy Birthday to me.” Gosling resurfaced to give a shout-out to Bernie Sanders by asking his followers to share a video of the presidential candidate.
This seemed like a bizarre birthday boy endorsement to us. What was even more bizarre was his second tweet in 100 days: a follow-up to clarify that this was not a Sanders endorsement. Hmm. Maybe he just really loves the video's cinematography?
For my birthday... Could you do me a solid and pass this around?
https://t.co/EByak8o1Vi— Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling) November 12, 2015
Gosling has had an on-off relationship with twitter — meaning an emotional rollercoaster for us — but his return shows a positive new pattern. Last time he was gone for two years.
So, in honor of his comeback, we’ve put together some of the actor’s Twitter-career highlights.
I'm not endorsing a political candidate btw. It's more the talking and listening I'm a fan of.— Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling) November 13, 2015
Obviously sweatpants thing was a joke. Wearing them now. That's right, tweeting in sweatpants. Rats! Said too much! You win again Twitter.— Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling) March 20, 2015
Obviously I just figured out how to retweet. I'll get on top of this.— Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling) February 11, 2015
This is from that time Gosling tweeted a slew of Vimeo links that don’t exist. I would LOVE to know who the Godfather of Cincinnati is and watch that doc.
Doing Q&A with Edgar Wright tomorrow 3pm show Sundance Sunset Cinemas. How could there be anything Edgar Wrong with that? Well?! Huh?!— Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling) April 11, 2015
Go see #LostRiver with your husband, make sweet sweet love to him after, tweet me in the morning. You're welcome. https://t.co/fDG0GpSd7o— Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling) April 11, 2015
In fairness, he was given a pretty bizarre lead question, but this is a helluva twitter rejection if ever we saw one.
Care to elaborate?
I'm still not convinced that "Featurette" isn't just a shaming word we give to trailers to sexualize and objectify them.— Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling) March 27, 2015
That time he was a feminist.
OK, am I tweeting too much now? What's the twitter etiquette?!
Mondo poster for Lost River by artist Jay Shaw. pic.twitter.com/fzoHYPC8XX— Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling) February 4, 2015
I would argue that Ryan Gosling is winning the battle against Twitter. And the Internet.