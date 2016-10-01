Bachelor nation, are you tired of seeing the same ol' casting cycle, with runners-up moving from The Bachelor over to The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and back again, season after beloved season? Take heart! Chris Harrison has a revolutionary idea to reignite the franchise: cast Taylor Swift as The Bachelorette.
When People asked the longtime reality-show host to choose a potential new Bachelorette from currently single celebs Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian, he didn't hesitate for a second before declaring himself unabashedly Team T. Swift.
Why did the singer so quickly surpass the single Kardashian/Jenner sisters in his mind? "Because here's the thing," Harrison explained. "We're going to have her fall in love, because she falls in love easily." And if, like Swift's short-lived but much-discussed summer romance with Tom Hiddleston, said union does not last, well, as far as Harrison is concerned, that's all the better.
"Then, she's going to break up. Then, we're going to have an entire album of songs written about The Bachelor," Harrison joked. "It's all about promotion."
Assuming the rumors of Swift and former DJ flame Calvin Harris patching things up aren't true, of course, why not? It could be a win-win for everyone involved. No one can get mad at Swift for potentially manufacturing a relationship for PR potential: it's reality television. It's all manufactured. A devoted Bachelor nation will help Swift reclaim her Instagram throne from bestie Selena Gomez. Kim Kardashian will comment on not commenting about it. And in the end, we'll all get a new album full of breakup anthems.
