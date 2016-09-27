Taylor Swift may be 2015's highest-paid musician, but she's been bested in another fame metric. Selena Gomez now has more Instagram fans than the "Bad Blood" singer. In fact, Gomez has the most followers of anyone on the platform, period. She's the first user ever to accumulate 100 million followers, according to Billboard.
The irony is that Gomez is not even using Instagram right now. She's been quiet on social media while taking time off to focus on her health, and her last post is from six weeks ago.
So how did this happen, then? The woman has some very, very dedicated fans. When they saw that she was close to reaching the milestone, Selenators launched a campaign called #SelenaBreakTheInternet to help the singer pass that 100-million-follower mark, and it was obviously successful.
While T. Swift still lags behind with 94.1 million followers, we doubt she's bitter about it. After all, the two have been friends since 2008, consider themselves sisters, and even perform together. No number of Instagram followers can get in the way of something that special, right?
