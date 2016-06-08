Forget A Girl Squad — All You Need Is A Selena To Your Taylor

Few friendships seem as pure as the one between two of the most popular names in pop music — Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Their commitment to their relationship is quite a rarity in Hollywood.
Sure, there have been other celebrity best friendships over the years that have given us major friend envy, but what makes the bond between Swift and Gomez so awesome is that it reflects a larger truth — it's all about the quality, not the quantity of friends.
Girl squads are great in theory. The more, the merrier. Girl power for life! But in the end, it's really your bestie who's there for you through it all.
You don't need a huge squad to be happy; you just need a Selena to your Taylor. Someone to help complete your Taylena.
They each have their ups and downs with relationships. They each have their own wildly dedicated fans. They each have their own major record deals. But at the end of the day, there's nothing better than having a bestie who just gets ya.
As we age, our friend groups tend to shrink. We're busy balancing work life, family life, and social life — and often tripping up along the way. We're moving jobs, moving cities, and even shifting our friend groups. It's times like those when you don't need to be in massive group texts trying to coordinate where to get brunch, but rather getting a quiet cup of coffee with a best friend and just taking a breather.
If you're in need of that one-on-one BFF time, then you're in luck, because June 8 is National Best Friends Day. Below are all the times Swift and Gomez proved that they were the ultimate best-friend duo.
Maybe it'll give you a little inspiration for how to celebrate your own best friend.
They have been besties for nearly a decade.
They each dated a Jonas brother in 2008. Gomez and Nick, and Swift with Joe. That marked the beginning of their beautiful friendship. That's nearly 10 years of friendship.
They are cool with sharing the spotlight with each other.
They don't compete for fame. Instead, they help lift each other up.
They wear matching outfits, and even fan girl over each other.
This caption just says it all: "After nearly 8 years of friendship, I just can't wait to tell our kids we ACTUALLY got to perform in front of thousands of insanely beautiful people together. TWICE! I love you Tay. #bestnightEVER #whatISlife"
They love letting everyone bask in their friendship.
Don't be afraid to brag about how awesome your bestie is every once in a while.
They won a Grammy together.
#GOALS
They add color to each other's lives.
I mean, how sweet is this!
They send the sweetest messages to each other, even when they're on tour.
It's easy to be in touch all the time now, even with long-distance friends, thanks to social media.
They can even predict each other's thoughts.
“My friends are amazing, and I’m so thankful to have them, [but] the ones that are like sisters to me are Selena Gomez and Emma Stone . . . They can predict my thoughts; I’ve known them for so long, it’s really cool to have friends that are that close,” Swift told an Australian radio station in 2011.
Now that's friendship.
