This whole summer, everyone's been debating whether Hiddleswift — the couple consisting of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston — is real or just a ploy for media attention. But Elaine Lui, who analyzes celebrity gossip on the site Lainey Gossip, doesn't think these two possibilities are mutually exclusive.
"You can be legitimately dating someone and using it for publicity," she told Slate. "And they — Tom and Taylor — are certainly not the first to do that, to be in a real relationship and use it for publicity. Brad and Angelina have done that very, very well."
That's just part of T-Swift's image, she said. "Taylor Swift is just one of those celebrities who attracts drama, be it self-created or occurring around her. And I think partly it’s because she is held up as this perfect pop star, probably more successful than almost every other pop star with the exception of Beyoncé."
So, the expert opinion is that Hiddleswift is real, and we're going to trust Lui on this one. Hiddleston has said it himself, and besides, their whole relationship seems like a lot of effort to go through for a giant music video.
"You can be legitimately dating someone and using it for publicity," she told Slate. "And they — Tom and Taylor — are certainly not the first to do that, to be in a real relationship and use it for publicity. Brad and Angelina have done that very, very well."
That's just part of T-Swift's image, she said. "Taylor Swift is just one of those celebrities who attracts drama, be it self-created or occurring around her. And I think partly it’s because she is held up as this perfect pop star, probably more successful than almost every other pop star with the exception of Beyoncé."
So, the expert opinion is that Hiddleswift is real, and we're going to trust Lui on this one. Hiddleston has said it himself, and besides, their whole relationship seems like a lot of effort to go through for a giant music video.
Advertisement