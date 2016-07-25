Haters gonna hate (hate, hate, hate, hate), but Tom Hiddleston's just gonna shake it off (shake it off).
The British actor once again defended his romance with Taylor Swift, during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to promote his new film, Kong: Skull Island. The press couldn't resist asking Hiddleston how it felt to be getting so much attention right now.
"I don't know, it comes down to being authentic," the actor told People. "Everything you do you have to make sure you truly believe in it, and as long as you know that, it doesn't matter what anyone else says about it because the nature of being a public figure is that everyone will have an opinion about anything you do, and as long as you know why you’ve done something and you've committed to it with authenticity, then you're okay."
Whatever you say, Tom. "Authentic" may not be the first word many would associate with the Hiddleswift relationship, but at least the guy is trying. He's already insisted that this isn't a publicity stunt, so what else can he do? Something tells us this unlikely pair isn't going away any time soon, even if it's only to save face.
The British actor once again defended his romance with Taylor Swift, during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to promote his new film, Kong: Skull Island. The press couldn't resist asking Hiddleston how it felt to be getting so much attention right now.
"I don't know, it comes down to being authentic," the actor told People. "Everything you do you have to make sure you truly believe in it, and as long as you know that, it doesn't matter what anyone else says about it because the nature of being a public figure is that everyone will have an opinion about anything you do, and as long as you know why you’ve done something and you've committed to it with authenticity, then you're okay."
Whatever you say, Tom. "Authentic" may not be the first word many would associate with the Hiddleswift relationship, but at least the guy is trying. He's already insisted that this isn't a publicity stunt, so what else can he do? Something tells us this unlikely pair isn't going away any time soon, even if it's only to save face.
Advertisement