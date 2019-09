Here's Everything Important That Happened Day 1 Of Comic-Con

We learned that the upcoming Moana won’t feature a love interest for its princess, in a modern move by Disney. Read more about that here Mr. Robot played a 12-minute mini-episode via VR headset . The episode, which consisted of only a few scenes, showed Elliot and the now-dead Shayla visiting Coney Island, dancing, and having a great time. Only the memory glitches and Elliot is left alone. He rises and gets to work on his computer, a major departure from the first three episodes of season two.The Mr. Robot cast and crew also dropped some major knowledge on what would be happening in the upcoming season. That included revelations about character psychology and how the second season will be much more explosive than the first.Netflix announced that Daredevil would be returning for a third season.