Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton recently stopped by Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns and made a poignant observation about the scrutiny she gets for her outfit choices compared to her male counterparts. "There's this thing called the double standard," she said when asked what she would wear to the upcoming presidential debate, "so I think about, what should the first woman nominee of one of our two major parties wear to the debate?" At that point, she hadn't yet picked her primetime pantsuit, and she speculated that her opponent would opt for "that red power tie." Monday night, Clinton delivered an incredible performance, and viewers immediately reacted to her words — as well as to her bright-red jacket and trouser combination.
On Twitter, viewers were having a field day throughout the broadcast. Clinton's bold choice in apparel — a red pantsuit from Ralph Lauren, a classic all-American designer — almost felt symbolic to many, given her performance (and resilience) on stage. Naturally, people had feelings about the look:
hillary medium key slaying that red suit she got on tho— Sky Williams (@SkyWilliams) September 27, 2016
The color felt almost too poignant at times.
I'm beginning to think that the blood red pantsuit that Hillary is wearing tonight was not chosen idly: She has come ready for combat— stuart emmrich (@StuartEmmrichNY) September 27, 2016
Some fan fiction even ensued.
Hillary takes the podium, screams 'Expecto Patronum!', Trump chased offstage by giant pantsuit made of light. #debatenight— Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) September 26, 2016
Is Hillary's pantsuit going to burst into flames when she spins around like in the Hunger Games— sam (@samanthanxiety) September 27, 2016
While others drew comparisons to the very real-life experiences of professional, ambitious women.
It is so degrading that Hillary has to debate him and approvingly nod at his xenophobic rambling. We are all with u and ur sharp red suit.— Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) September 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton is the valedictorian running against the crazy frat boy. She is about to take no prisoners in this red pantsuit. #ImWithHer— Brooks W. Boron (@brooksboron) September 27, 2016
This election season, we've seen how the fashion choices of public figures can address larger, tangential issues that have come up on the trail. See: Michelle Obama's Christian Siriano dress and Joyce Beatty's déjà-vu white number at the DNC, and Ivanka Trump's affordable frock from her own label at the RNC.
Clinton's latest outfit choice didn't detract or distract from her policies — nor her dexterity in defending them — on stage. Now, how's that for a presidential look?
