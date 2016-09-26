Update: Hillary Clinton's appearance on Between Two Ferns may have smashed records, but Zach Galifianakis won't try to replicate his success by bringing Donald Trump to the show.
“No. That doesn’t interest me. Doing it the other way doesn’t interest me. He’s the kind of guy who likes attention — bad attention or good attention," the actor told the Los Angeles Times. "So you’re dealing with a psychosis there that’s a little weird. I wouldn’t have somebody on that’s so mentally challenged. I feel like I’d be taking advantage of him. And you can print that.”
Clinton's appearance in the segment gathered more than 30 million views in its first 24 hours, the most ever in Funny or Die's history, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
This article was originally published on September 22, 2016.
Will Tim Kaine be president for nine months if Hillary Clinton gets pregnant? How many words per minute could she type as secretary of state? And most importantly, who makes her pantsuits?
These are some of the questions the candidate faced during the latest installment of Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.
"Those are really out-of-date questions. You need to get out more," Clinton joked.
In the Funny or Die fake web talk show, Galifianakis, the actor most famous for his role in The Hangover movies, plays a host who is incredibly rude to his guests and always asks a series of inappropriate questions.
Famous guests who have braved the comic's ridiculousness before include President Obama, who was asked how it felt to be the last Black president, and Justin Bieber, who got a spanking from Galifianakis.
Clinton, who seems to have mastered keeping her composure in preparation for next week's debate, asked Galifianakis what should she wear, commenting that maybe Donald Trump would wear his "red power tie."
"Or maybe like a white power tie," Galifianakis countered.
"That's even more appropriate," she deadpanned.
And in case you wanted to know: No, she doesn't regret losing the endorsement of Scott Baio.
