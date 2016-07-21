Was That A Nazi Salute? — & Other Controversial Moments From The RNC

House Speaker Paul Ryan delivered a message to America this week that many can get behind: "Everyone — everyone — is equal, everyone has a place."



"Let the other party go on and on with its constant dividing up of people, always playing one group against the other as if group identity were everything," the Wisconsin Republican said in his speech at the Republican National Convention this week. "In America, aren’t we all supposed to be and see beyond class, see beyond ethnicity or all these other lines drawn to set us apart and lock us into groups?"



Ryan, the highest-ranking Republican in the United States, wasn't the only member of the party preaching unity and a bigger, more welcoming GOP as Donald Trump clinched the nomination for president. The theme for Thursday — the final night of the convention — is "Make America One Again."



But there has been no shortage of anger and vitriol on display to contrast that theme. And some Trump supporters and campaign surrogates have made headlines this week for comments that seriously undermine that message. In fact, they've generated backlash for being sexist and racist. Here are some of those most-talked-about controversial moments.



Did Laura Ingraham end her speech with a Nazi salute?

Conservative commentator Laura Ingraham energized the crowd on Wednesday with her speech praising Trump and bashing Hillary Clinton and the media.



But it was the end of the address that caught the attention of Twitter. Viewers were quick to compare her parting gesture with a "Sieg Heil" Nazi salute.



Ingraham, a frequent tweeter herself, hasn't responded to the social media backlash online.

