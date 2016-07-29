Did Melania Trump Get Trolled By This Congresswoman At The DNC?

As the DNC wrapped up last night, it was all about Hillary Clinton, obviously. There was her history-making nomination acceptance speech and, on a more minor but nonetheless meaningful note, her white pantsuit. But another speaker, Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty, also stealthily stole the show on the fashion front.
Remember Melania Trump's bell-sleeved white Roksanda dress that she bought on her own (no custom, price-upon-request getup for her) to wear to the RNC? So, funny story: Congresswoman Beatty donned what appears to be the same dress last night. She even gesticulated similarly in some of the photos (like the shot above), to underscored those distinctive flouncy sleeves.
Beatty told Philadelphia-based NBC affiliate WCMH that her husband actually bought the dress. (He presumably bought it before the RNC, as the frock in question sold out on Net-A-Porter just hours after Melania wore it.) In a dig about Melania's purportedly plagiarized speech, Rep. Beatty pointed out to WCMH that she certainly did, in fact, pen her remarks.
Some media outlets went a little more sexist-catfight route with their Twitter commentary, decrying the déjà vu situation as "dress plagiarism." We'd rather think that Beatty planned the whole thing as a way to troll Melania. And, if so, it's pretty f*cking genius.
