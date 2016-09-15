Yeezy Season Four was unquestionably the most talked-about show at New York Fashion Week. Models broke heels, fainted, and the media (poor souls) had to board buses to reach the sweltering showcase. Kanye, for his part, said a lot of confusing stuff onstage. Surprise.
Does anyone look at these clothes and think, "This is good?"
Tim Gunn, for one, most certainly does not.
“I’m totally perplexed about why the fashion industry has not looked at these, frankly, dumb, basic clothes and cried ‘Hoax,’” Gunn said on Access Hollywood Live. “Kanye West is a sphinx without a riddle. I just don’t understand why people are so in awe. [The models were] basically wearing stretch undergarments.”
Harsh words, Tim. Care to clarify?
“I think the only thing dumber than these clothes would be the people who would buy these clothes.”
Well, then. Kanye, to be fair, isn't much like the Sphinx. The Sphinx never got gone off the Hennessy and jumped onstage to criticize awards show decisions. All the Sphinx ever did was doom Oedipus to a lifetime of blindness after fulfilling his grisly destiny.
