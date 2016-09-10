Kanye's Latest Rant Sheds Light On Yeezy Season 4 Fiasco

Kanye West finally spoke out about his controversial Yeezy Season 4 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, and — no surprise — it was in true Kanye fashion.
According to Time, while he playing a set at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party, West stopped to let the crowd know he had to be "selfish for a second."
"Today, I needed to hear these songs," West said. "I need to rehear the lyrics that I was saying, I had to overcome certain controversies."
West then admitted he was talking about his recent fashion show, which didn't go as planned. From a multiracial casting call to models passing out due to the heat to broken heels, it certainly didn't get the good reviews he had hoped for.
While West didn't say that explicitly, he did tell the crowd, "I tried to listen to all the reports and tried my best to stop trying."
Adding, “But I just couldn’t do it. I just couldn’t stop. No matter what they write, I just couldn’t stop."
West said he felt like the Cleveland Cavaliers last year before the team won the NBA Finals for its city. "If you're the LeBron and you don't bring home that ring," he said. "It's your fault."
But West thanked everyone for going on this "journey" with him where he's "learning in front of you." He also thanked the fans for always listening to the music, no matter what.
Of course, that wasn't all that happened at West's show last night. Thanks to Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner's Snapchat, we all know the details.
Here is your chance to get a look at what went down at West's Fashion Week show from two people on the inside.
