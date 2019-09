Two More Retailers Come Under Fire For Sexist Children's T-Shirts

The post quickly went viral, and Target Australia responded on Facebook. "It absolutely wasn't our intention to cause any offense with this shirt, so we really appreciate you all getting in touch with us to let us know your thoughts," the retailer wrote . "We've taken this feedback on board, and sincerely apologize for any disappointment caused."More users posted to the store's Facebook page with their take on the issue, and shortly after, the T-shirt disappeared from Target Australia's website . "After reviewing and reading our customers' concerns on the Batgirl tee, we have decided to remove the shirt from our stores," the retailer added in a later comment . "It was never Target's intention to offend our customers with this item. We appreciate everyone leaving feedback today."The copy on the Target Australia T-shirt and the graphics on the Old Navy tops may seem like subtle slights to some. But messaging to girls and young women about the way they dress — and the way their clothes are scrutinized — continues to be an important conversation. Beyond mass retailers' racks, in the classroom, female students still bear the brunt of dress-code enforcement in terms of school uniform policies, from the length of their skirts to the tightness of their pants being "distracting."Discrepancies in the boys' and girls' shelves in stores can have a real effect in the long run. When there's still a wage gap to reckon with and professional fields where women are underrepresented, we need to address these kinds of heteronormative assumptions (and language) head-on, journalist Chitra Ramaswamy argued in an opinion column for The Guardian in the wake of Gap U.K.'s misguided T-shirt campaign.We've reached out to Old Navy and Target Australia for comment, and will update our story when we hear back.