As for those previous controversial campaigns? Earlier this year, Gap pulled an ad for its collaboration with ED Ellen Degeneres following accusations of racism. (According to critics, the editorial demonstrated passive discrimination by portraying the only Black model out of a group of four girls as an arm rest.) A month later, Gap caught even more flak for another viral image, in which the brand erroneously used an image of the Discovery space shuttle and captioned it "1969," the year the clothing company was founded, instead of using an image of the actual rocket used in '69's Apollo 11 mission. ( Popular Science quickly fact-checked this.)Besides the "Little Scholar" and "Social Butterfly" captions, other children's merch from the retailer is being scrutinized, such as a girl's long-sleeve T-shirt that reads , "Imagination is more important than knowledge."On the (fairly) bright side, some Twitter users aren't subscribing to the retailer's arbitrary gender divide, instead asking where they can buy the Einstein tee for their daughters. The children's clothing section has been the subject of controversy at other retailers, too: Forever 21 got called out earlier this summer for some problematic boys' graphic T-shirts.We've reached out to Gap for comment, and will update our story when we hear back.