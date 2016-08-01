For anyone who thinks that sexist marketing to children isn't a problem... Really @UKGap ? HT @PsychScientists pic.twitter.com/BnGCQhujwG— Let Toys Be Toys (@LetToysBeToys) July 31, 2016
How to make your timeline explode with two words and a picture https://t.co/oJ9sA8NFM4— Andrew & Sabrina (@PsychScientists) July 31, 2016
Twitter users — from customers to politicians and local organizations — quickly picked up on the jarring message created by the side-by-side images of "The Little Scholar" (a boy) and "The Social Butterfly" (a girl).
"Absolutely incredible," U.K. Parliament member Chi Onwurah wrote. "It's 2016, we have a skills and productivity crisis and [Gap] is perpetuating gender stereotypes." The female-focused STEM networking group Science Grrl also pointed out the irony that Einstein appears to be misspelled on the boy's T-shirt. (On the brand's website, the typo seems to have been corrected.)
Absolutely incredible. It's 2016, we have a skills & productivity crisis & @UKGap is perpetuating gender stereotypes https://t.co/bResWyUSUb— chi onwurah (@ChiOnwurah) July 31, 2016
ARE YOU KIDDING ME @Gap @UKGap?! Boy = scholar, girl = social butterfly... WTAF?!!! https://t.co/BsTA5fG7zO— Laurie Winkless (@laurie_winkless) July 31, 2016
.@PsychScientists @UKGap idea: let's get a bunch of us female scholars to pose with cat ears and sparkles— Dr. Yana Weinstein (@doctorwhy) July 31, 2016
No wonder girls don't choose #STEM careers after they've been subjected to this rubbish growing up. Seriously!!! https://t.co/kfJ0NcrGKB— S-A Somerville (@S_A_Somerville) July 31, 2016
Beyond parody @ukgap have retreated to 1950s sexism and can't spell Einstein @LetToysBeToys @UKGap @PsychScientists— Lovelyjane (@reallovelyjane) July 31, 2016
As for those previous controversial campaigns? Earlier this year, Gap pulled an ad for its collaboration with ED Ellen Degeneres following accusations of racism. (According to critics, the editorial demonstrated passive discrimination by portraying the only Black model out of a group of four girls as an arm rest.) A month later, Gap caught even more flak for another viral image, in which the brand erroneously used an image of the Discovery space shuttle and captioned it "1969," the year the clothing company was founded, instead of using an image of the actual rocket used in '69's Apollo 11 mission. (Popular Science quickly fact-checked this.)
Besides the "Little Scholar" and "Social Butterfly" captions, other children's merch from the retailer is being scrutinized, such as a girl's long-sleeve T-shirt that reads, "Imagination is more important than knowledge."
On the (fairly) bright side, some Twitter users aren't subscribing to the retailer's arbitrary gender divide, instead asking where they can buy the Einstein tee for their daughters. The children's clothing section has been the subject of controversy at other retailers, too: Forever 21 got called out earlier this summer for some problematic boys' graphic T-shirts.
We've reached out to Gap for comment, and will update our story when we hear back.