But there's much more to it than the books themselves."The Harry Potter universe has a lot of things that look a lot like a religion," Zoltan continued. "It has rituals. It has sayings. You say, 'mischief managed!' Or, 'Raise a glass to the Boy who Lived!' You have certain arguments; there are these [conventions] where they do all sorts of rituals... The midnight release parties are absolute rituals. There are movie-watching parties. There are all sorts of rituals associated with it. There’s a central text associated with it. I mean, it has a lot of the requirements of being a religion."People have Harry Potter tattoos , for goodness sake. And think about how seriously we theorize about the HP universe. It looks like the Boy Who Lived might just live on forever.