The hungriest fans are cheerily devouring every morsel — and I wish I was one of them. But for me, the magical nostalgia of Harry Potter is fading fast. What used to feel like a mysterious universe — one that was a personal, private haven for each and every reader — has now been exhaustively mapped out. Light has now flooded into every corner, and each detail that comes into focus is one no longer left up to the reader. I miss that initial one-on-one connection between Rowling's words on the page and myself, the reader. Maybe there's a solution: Dive back into the original series and lose myself in that wondrous world all over again — without the help of Warner Bros., 140 character musings, or the fine actors of London's West End. And maybe I'll slip into a Fantastic Beasts screening in the fall. Or maybe I'll just read my book.