Rihanna Is Really, Really Ready For Fall Fashion

Not one to ever stick to the playbook when it comes to fashion, the singer did away with seasonal clothing conventions by wearing an oversized puffer in the middle of August. This wasn't any old coat, though: Rihanna got her hands on some of that new Raf Simons . ( Once a Raf girl , always a Raf girl.) Unsurprisingly, she couldn't wait to take the piece out for a spin, regardless of what the temperature may be.Clearly, she's feeling the off-season outerwear right now: She wore yet another puffer out in New York a few days later. And seeing as her debut apparel range for Fenty (which was filled with oversized puffers and sweatshirts) is set to drop in two weeks, let's just say Rihanna's look serves as some hearty shopping inspiration.What we admire most, though, is Rihanna's commitment to (and excitement over) a fresh fall buy, even if we'll probably wait until the temperatures fall below 60 (at least) to break out our new coats. As far as stress-inducing outfits go, this summer-puffer situation isn't exactly on par with RiRi's close-call stilettos — but it certainly comes close.