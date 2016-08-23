Rihanna Is Really, Really Ready For Fall Fashion

You know that moment in the dead of summer when you're suddenly so sick of the same shorts and T-shirts you've been sweating in for months? Sure, you find new styles and new ways to wear them, but a season's worth of the same #OOTD's is more than enough. Like you, we crave change — even though the weather begs to differ. Making matters even worse, it's also at this very point that retailers unbox their brand-spankin'-new (but still totally inappropriate) fall offerings. So we just stare at the trendy autumnal pieces we want — but still can't wear — until Mother Nature catches up.
Unlike us, however, Rihanna isn't waiting for the seasons to change.
Not one to ever stick to the playbook when it comes to fashion, the singer did away with seasonal clothing conventions by wearing an oversized puffer in the middle of August. This wasn't any old coat, though: Rihanna got her hands on some of that new Raf Simons. (Once a Raf girl, always a Raf girl.) Unsurprisingly, she couldn't wait to take the piece out for a spin, regardless of what the temperature may be.
Clearly, she's feeling the off-season outerwear right now: She wore yet another puffer out in New York a few days later. And seeing as her debut apparel range for Fenty (which was filled with oversized puffers and sweatshirts) is set to drop in two weeks, let's just say Rihanna's look serves as some hearty shopping inspiration.
What we admire most, though, is Rihanna's commitment to (and excitement over) a fresh fall buy, even if we'll probably wait until the temperatures fall below 60 (at least) to break out our new coats. As far as stress-inducing outfits go, this summer-puffer situation isn't exactly on par with RiRi's close-call stilettos — but it certainly comes close.
