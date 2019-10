Which Britney Spears Should You Be For Halloween?

As a former Catholic school student , I can tell you that Britney Spears' most iconic music video look is pretty hard to achieve. Her cutesy schoolgirl outfit in "...Baby One More Time" didn't just happen. It takes a lot of time to properly hike up your pleated skirt and position a white blouse just so. But slide on some thigh-highs, add ribbons to your pigtails, and voila! Schoolgirl Britney has arrived to whatever Halloween party is in your iCal, with wine ready in her book bag.