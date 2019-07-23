This week, Britney Spears debuted a diamond ring that made fans think she is secretly engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari — and now, Lance Bass has an epic story about Spears' first time at the altar.
In an interview on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, former *NSYNC star Bass opened up about his friendship with Spears. (Spears was previously dating Justin Timberlake, Bass' bandmate.) He shared a story about how Spears learned he was gay, two years before he publicly came out in 2006 with a cover of People.
"It was the night [Britney] got married the first time, [to Jason Alexander]. I went up to Vegas to see the craziness that was happening. She was a little upset when she realized what she had done, because it was a funny thing and then she was really crying and she was so upset. I took her to her room and we sat on the bed and she wouldn't stop crying, so I was like, 'I'm gay,'" said Bass with a shrug.
That did the trick: Spears stopped crying and "chuckled," Bass explained.
Spears and Alexander, a childhood friend, were married for 55 hours after their Vegas ceremony, after which their marriage was annulled.
As for Bass, he told People that the reason he waited to come out publicly was to protect his band members.
"I knew that I was in this popular band and I had four other guys’ careers in my hand, and I knew that if I ever acted on it or even said [that I was gay], it would overpower everything," Bass revealed to the outlet in 2006. "The main reason I wanted to speak my mind was that [the rumors] really were starting to affect my daily life. Now it feels like it’s on my terms. I’m at peace with my family, my friends, myself and God so there’s really nothing else that I worry about."
As far as his bandmates supporting him, that was never an issue. Bass recently reunited with his *NSYNC pals at Coachella, where they performed with Ariana Grande.
Check out the full interview on Watch What Happens Live! below.
