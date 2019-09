The Kardashian-Jenners may share last names, long locks, and a knack for social media, but they're actually pretty different personality-wise. You might compare them to, say, the ladies of Sex and the City. Why not?That's exactly what Khloé Kardashian did in her latest blog post . The reality star matched up each of the four SATC ladies to her siblings, with one notable exception. "The characters have such specific personalities (as do my sisters) that I thought it'd be fun to match Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte to the Kardashian-Jenners!" she explained. The Kardashian-Jenners minus her brother Rob , that is.