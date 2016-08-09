The Kardashian-Jenners may share last names, long locks, and a knack for social media, but they're actually pretty different personality-wise. You might compare them to, say, the ladies of Sex and the City. Why not?
That's exactly what Khloé Kardashian did in her latest blog post. The reality star matched up each of the four SATC ladies to her siblings, with one notable exception. "The characters have such specific personalities (as do my sisters) that I thought it'd be fun to match Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte to the Kardashian-Jenners!" she explained. The Kardashian-Jenners minus her brother Rob, that is.
How did the lineup shake out? "Kendall would be Charlotte because she's really sweet and private. She does her thing quietly, but successfully," wrote the 32-year-old. "Kourtney would be Miranda because she is a total ruthless realist just like Miranda." Meanwhile, Kim and Kylie have to share Carrie, because "they're fashion and glamour obsessed thinkers!" And Khloé herself? "I guess that makes me Samantha, LOL!" she wrote.
So, who would Rob be? Jack Berger, obviously. (Just pretend he never dates Carrie, a.k.a. Kim and Kylie in this scenario.) Berger (Ron Livingston) is the insecure writer who infamously breaks up with Carrie via a Post-It because he can't handle her success. Make of that match what you will.
