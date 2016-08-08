It's hard to remember a world where Keeping Up with the Kardashians didn't exist. The reality hit premiered in 2007. Nine years and 12 seasons later, it's still going strong. But at least one of the Kardashian sisters can picture life without KUWTK, and it looks pretty good.
In a new interview with The Daily Mail's You magazine, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her conflicted feelings about KUWTK. “I don’t want the show to end, but I sometimes think I would be so happy if it did, and I could just move away from it all," she explained. “By the end of every season I’ve had enough, but then once we have had a break I’m ready for more.”
Somehow, the 37-year-old mother of three is still taken aback when she's recognized in public, even though we've been watching her onscreen for nearly a decade — and that includes her most intimate family moments.
“I still feel surprised when I’m recognized in the street," she told the magazine. "I forget that so many people know who I am and have seen me give birth."
Though, even if KUWTK went off the air tomorrow, people aren't forgetting about the Kardashians anytime soon.
