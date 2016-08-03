Doctor's Orders: Kourtney Kardashian Is Drinking A Love Potion

Since her split from Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian has been a bit lovelorn. The reality star, 37, is ready for romance, and recently received a prescription from her doctor for — what else? — a love potion.
On Snapchat, Kardashian told fans that her doc instructed her to spike her water with 30-plus drops of the stuff.
"My doctor told me that I subconsciously think I don't deserve love so he gave me these water blessings," she said. "So, I put this in water everyday — 32 drops — and I drink it throughout the day."
"I don't know if it opens my heart to love or what the hell it does," Kardashian admitted in a later update. Whatever the effect, Kardashian seems to be taking the doctor's orders seriously.
There are several "love blessings" with similar names to be found online, but not many of them seem doctor-recommended. What fountain of love does Kardashian's MD have access to?
