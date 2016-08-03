Doctor's Orders: Kourtney Kardashian Is Drinking A Love Potion

Since her split from Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian has been a bit lovelorn. The reality star, 37, is ready for romance, and recently received a prescription from her doctor for — what else? — a love potion.



On Snapchat, Kardashian told fans that her doc instructed her to spike her water with 30-plus drops of the stuff.



"My doctor told me that I subconsciously think I don't deserve love so he gave me these water blessings," she said. "So, I put this in water everyday — 32 drops — and I drink it throughout the day."

