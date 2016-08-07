Kim Kardashian Doesn't Think She's A Feminist

Kim Kardashian, speaking at the BlogHer 2016 conference, said something about feminism that shouldn't really surprise anyone: She isn't one.
After stepping on the stage as keynote speaker, Kardashian says, "Everyone always says, 'Are you a feminist? Are you this or this?' And I don't think that I am. I don't like labels. I just think I do what makes me happy. I want women to be confident. And I am so supportive of other women...I love to support other women."
She went on to say, "I'm not the 'free the nipple' type girl. If you're not comfortable with that, don't do it, you know? I'm not about the labels. Just be you, be confident in you. And if your not...be you. No hate."
For those keeping track at home, feminism, by definition, is the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities and organized activity in support of women's rights and interests.
So, how is Kardashian not a feminist? It's still unclear.
