Anne Hathaway On Weight Fluctuation & Why It’s Okay To Need Bigger Jeans

Whether or not you're an Anne Hathaway fan, set aside your feelings about the actress for a second and take a look at this inspirational post-pregnancy Instagram she posted last night. The photo, which showcases a freshly scissored pair of jorts, is all too real. Hathaway's post is refreshingly frank about the fact that weight gain and weight loss happens — as a result of and totally regardless of pregnancy — and both are okay.
It's no secret we love Anne, but moments like this really solidify our admiration for the actress. In the caption, Hathaway writes, "There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all)." It's refreshing to hear celebrities, whose pregnancies are so closely tracked and scrutinized, speak out about physical changes that come with it (like Kim Kardashian did) and of the pressures to lose weight post-baby, as Carrie Underwood recently addressed.
Hathaway has also got some very wise words of body acceptance, regardless of whether you're expecting. And they have to do with a clothing item that's notoriously tricky in terms of fit, right up there with swimsuits for many women: shorts. "There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs."
Hathaway wraps up her grounded take with even more feel-good vibes: "Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise.)" and she closes with the hashtags #noshame and #lovewhatyouhavebeengiven. (We'd add #TakeBackTheBeach.) And she's right. There are millions of reasons for our physiques to fluctuate, and our wardrobes can simply change accordingly.
We've already illustrated why you shouldn't buy denim cutoffs; it's because you can make your own — for whatever body type you have, and for the type you get after that, and the shape you might be after that. Hathaway's post shows that there's enough stress piled onto topics of weight as it is, especially pertaining to post-pregnancy when supermodels share their seemingly overnight weight loss images, and we've all got to dress the bodies we have right now anyway. A measly pair of pants shouldn't have the power to make any of that more stressful.
