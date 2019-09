Anne Hathaway On Weight Fluctuation & Why It’s Okay To Need Bigger Jeans

Hathaway has also got some very wise words of body acceptance, regardless of whether you're expecting. And they have to do with a clothing item that's notoriously tricky in terms of fit, right up there with swimsuits for many women: shorts. "There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs."Hathaway wraps up her grounded take with even more feel-good vibes: "Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise.)" and she closes with the hashtags #noshame and #lovewhatyouhavebeengiven . (We'd add #TakeBackTheBeach .) And she's right. There are millions of reasons for our physiques to fluctuate, and our wardrobes can simply change accordingly.We've already illustrated why you shouldn't buy denim cutoffs ; it's because you can make your own — for whatever body type you have, and for the type you get after that, and the shape you might be after that. Hathaway's post shows that there's enough stress piled onto topics of weight as it is, especially pertaining to post-pregnancy when supermodels share their seemingly overnight weight loss images, and we've all got to dress the bodies we have right now anyway. A measly pair of pants shouldn't have the power to make any of that more stressful.