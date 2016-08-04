Kim Kardashian Just Debuted Her Chicest Haircut Yet

Update: Will a day ever come when celebrities stop teasing us with new 'dos that are actually wigs? To wit: Earlier this week, Kim K. pulled a Kylie Jenner and donned a new, shorter lob. Naturally, the media took notice, only to later discover it was a hairpiece.
Hairstylist Chris Appleton, the genius behind Shay Mitchell's recent wig transformations, created the look, which he says Kim's been wanting "for SO long." Luckily for us, he let us in on how he styled the wig — but fret not, these tips work just as well on your actual hair.
He first applied Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream to keep the hair shiny, then created a deep side-part and smoothed the hair with the Kardashians' own Beauty Blow Dryer. Once they were dry, he smoothed the locks with the brand's Beauty Flat Iron. Would it be a Kardashian look without Jen Atkin magic? We think not. Appleton then used Ouai Hair Oil (from Atkin's line) for more shine, and a classic hairspray from L'Oréal to lock it all in place.
This story was originally published on August 1, 2016, at 11:50 a.m.
Kim Kardashian's hair has been taking a backseat lately. Focusing her attention on world domination (or, at the very least, exposing Taylor Swift), she's been pretty low-key on the beauty front. But that could only last so long, and her latest hairstyle — a razor-sharp, asymmetrical bob — was well worth the wait.
The 35-year-old revealed her new hair in a soundless video on Snapchat yesterday, allowing the 'do to speak for itself. The left side is noticeably longer than the right, and the cut is straight, blunt, and super-chic.
The reality star has been embracing a no-extensions vibe lately, but it looks like the days of the topknot are behind her. No word on whether this chop was done on her natural hair or is the work of a wig, but we can say it's one of our favorite looks to date. Seeing as Kim has had her share of transformations, that's saying a whole lot.
