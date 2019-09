Kim Kardashian Just Debuted Her Chicest Haircut Yet

This story was originally published on August 1, 2016, at 11:50 a.m.Kim Kardashian's hair has been taking a backseat lately. Focusing her attention on world domination (or, at the very least, exposing Taylor Swift ), she's been pretty low-key on the beauty front. But that could only last so long, and her latest hairstyle — a razor-sharp, asymmetrical bob — was well worth the wait.The 35-year-old revealed her new hair in a soundless video on Snapchat yesterday, allowing the 'do to speak for itself. The left side is noticeably longer than the right, and the cut is straight, blunt, and super-chic.The reality star has been embracing a no-extensions vibe lately, but it looks like the days of the topknot are behind her. No word on whether this chop was done on her natural hair or is the work of a wig, but we can say it's one of our favorite looks to date. Seeing as Kim has had her share of transformations , that's saying a whole lot.