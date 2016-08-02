Selena Gomez Loves These Slip Dresses — & You Will, Too

Anyone who's had to shop for formal wear — whether it's a bridesmaid dress or a gown for a black-tie gala — knows that it's never easy. Ordering something so fancy and expensive online is difficult for obvious reasons (fit, cost, return policy), and scanning through the racks of a traditional department store gives us sequin-adorned flashbacks of our prom dress days. TBH, trying to find a decent, floor-length piece is a pain in the ass. So much so, that half the time, we end up settling for something we already own.
Lately, though, we've been feeling inspired by Selena Gomez's Revival tour wardrobe — particularly the slip dresses she's worn on multiple occasions. These silky numbers, a signature of modern evening wear brand Galvan, are the antithesis to the overly embellished, overly formal, and overly priced options that dominate the market. The line offers sleek and minimalist (but still on-trend) pieces that can actually be styled in a variety of ways and worn repeatedly. It's no wonder Gomez has already given the brand her stamp of approval. And starting later this week, when the label launches its first foray into e-commerce, you can, too.
Click through for a preview of what to expect from the coming-soon site (we'll update with links when it's officially live), and be sure to bookmark this post for your next need-a-fancy-dress (or jumpsuit) conundrum.
Lately, though, we've been feeling inspired by Selena Gomez's Revival tour wardrobe — particularly the slip dresses she's worn on multiple occasions. These silky numbers, a signature of modern evening wear brand Galvan, are the antithesis to the overly embellished, overly formal, and overly priced options that dominate the market. The line offers sleek and minimalist (but still on-trend) pieces that can actually be styled in a variety of ways and worn repeatedly. It's no wonder Gomez has already given the brand her stamp of approval. And starting later this week, when the label launches its first foray into e-commerce, you can, too.
Click through for a preview of what to expect from the coming-soon site (we'll update with links when it's officially live), and be sure to bookmark this post for your next need-a-fancy-dress (or jumpsuit) conundrum.