Did Taylor Swift have her response to the "Famous" phone call ready to go ahead of time?
It's the question that seems to be on everyone's mind after Swift posted a note early Monday morning accusing Kim Kardashian of "character assassination" after Kardashian revealed a video of her husband Kanye West and Swift discussing that "Famous" line about her. Something Swift previously said did not happen.
But, the Twitterverse seems to have the answer: yes, yes Swift did pre-write that note.
For many, the proof lies in the screenshot Swift posted of the note on social media, which she captioned "That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet."
If you look in the top left corner you'll see the word "search," which means that Swift would have had to do just that to find this note on her phone. If Swift had just written it right after Kardashian posted the clip of her on the phone with West, the word "notes" would be at the top instead.
Now, one could definitely argue that Swift could have started to write this note, saved it and then went back to it later. But, how long ago did she start writing it? Was it after this phone call video went viral, after Kardashian accused her of lying in GQ or right after West dropped the track? So many questions.
The realization that Swift may have been prepared for this video to leak has many sharing their feelings on Twitter.
One user thought it was "interesting," writing, "Most likely had that written, knew this would happen." Another wrote that this pre-written note was part of a bigger conspiracy: "This whole Taylor Swift, Kim & Kanye drama is set up."
Many others thought it was funny that the screenshot revealed more than Swift would have liked. One person wrote that they were LOLing over Swift's response, which had her using "the search bar in her notes for her 'comeback' response to @KimKardashian."
While another user had fun throwing Swift's words back at her, tweeting, "That moment you realize that @taylorswift13 had to search for this note...when exactly did you write this Taylor?"
Maybe, Swift has a note saved for that too?
Interesting thing to note re Taylor's response: Top left corner says search, not notes. Most likely had that written, knew this would happen— Julia (@loudmouthjulia) July 18, 2016
That moment you realize that @taylorswift13 had to search for this note...when exactly did you write this Taylor? pic.twitter.com/MEfrukEoGB— Nicolas White (@nawhite16) July 18, 2016
taylor lied. there's no way to spin it. the "search" on her response shows she knew what was coming. sorry. she lost #TaylorSwift #TeamKimye— noah (@noahhaughn) July 18, 2016
Big LOL to @taylorswift13 who used the search bar in her notes for her "comeback" response to @KimKardashian. Very original u sketchy whiner— Lauren Lancaster (@yayyyitslooo) July 18, 2016
This whole Taylor Swift, Kim & Kanye drama is set up. Taylor's notes said 'search' as in it was probably prewritten.— ㅤMatt// buy RISE (@tayIorhq) July 18, 2016
