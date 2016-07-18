

Now, one could definitely argue that Swift could have started to write this note, saved it and then went back to it later. But, how long ago did she start writing it? Was it after this phone call video went viral, after Kardashian accused her of lying in GQ or right after West dropped the track? So many questions.



The realisation that Swift may have been prepared for this video to leak has many sharing their feelings on Twitter.



One user thought it was "interesting," writing, "Most likely had that written, knew this would happen." Another wrote that this pre-written note was part of a bigger conspiracy: "This whole Taylor Swift, Kim & Kanye drama is set up."



Many others thought it was funny that the screenshot revealed more than Swift would have liked. One person wrote that they were LOLing over Swift's response, which had her using "the search bar in her notes for her 'comeback' response to @KimKardashian."



While another user had fun throwing Swift's words back at her, tweeting, "That moment you realise that @taylorswift13 had to search for this note...when exactly did you write this Taylor?"



Maybe, Swift has a note saved for that too?

