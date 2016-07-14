You've seen them on the beach, at all your favorite retailers, and at Taylor Swift's storied Fourth of July bash. Yes, one-piece swimsuits seem to be everywhere, at least according to social media — but are they truly mainstream? New data from Polyvore confirms just how pervasive the swimwear trend we've all seen coming is.
First off, the folks at Polyvore told Refinery29 that out of the 10 most popular swim trends for summer '16, nine of the top swim styles are one-pieces. (The outlier of the bunch is the bandage suit, which earned spot #4 on the list.) Polyvore examined user searches for a specific period of time — in this case, from June 10 to July 10 — in order to determine what people are actually looking to shop for. In terms of swimwear, this season's looking like it'll be particularly good for high-leg (#1), lace-up (#2), mesh (#3), high-neck (#5), crochet (#6), striped (#7), ruffle (#8), graphic (#9), and cutout (#10) one-pieces.
Overall, interest in one-pieces has shot up 225% since the same time period last year, per Polyvore. Meanwhile, searches for bikinis dropped by 27%. That doesn't mean all one-pieces are #trending, though. Fringe, underwire, and cutout styles are on the outs, according to the site. All three trends have seen a decrease in searches in the comparable time frame.
In that same vein, certain trends that have been particularly sought-after for pool or beach pursuits have become especially popular thanks to celebrity sightings. For instance, Polyvore flags high-leg, graphic, and striped one-pieces as rising trends. Interest in these styles spiked 17532%, 1024%, and 34%, respectively, following Instagram cameos of said styles from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Taylor Swift. (Surprisingly, though, the site says the latter didn't correspond to the immediate aftermath of Taylor Swift's Solid & Stripe-filled weekend.) After Beyoncé posted a picture of herself wearing a maximalist long-sleeved swimsuit from Cia Marítima while on vacation, Polyvore saw an 88% spike in searches for the exact same style.
You now know you'll be encountering one-piece swimsuits en masse on the beach this season (if you haven't been already). So, you can shop strategically, if you're looking to avoid an accidental matching-outfits-with-strangers situation: Polyvore compiled a ranking of its most popular swimwear designers, which includes a surprising mix of high-end and more affordable retailers. The full rundown: ASOS, Moschino, J. Crew, Missoni, Gottex, Versace, Mara Hoffman, Agent Provocateur, Anthropologie, and Calvin Klein.
Want a little more inspiration to get your shopping juices flowing? Check out our top picks for one-piece swimsuits.
