How This Early-Aughts Denim Brand Is Keeping Up With Athleisure's Rise

Don't confuse these super-stretchy blues with jeggings, however. "Many jeggings are so stretchy, you can't get the great character that comes from real denim," Jewell said, noting the difficulties of putting whiskers or abrasions onto a jegging-type material. Another point of distinction: the variety of cuts that can be constructed from B(air)'s signature fabric. "Often, jeggings are so compact and stretchy that you could only do a tight, legging fit, [which is] where the term jegging came from," Jewell said. "The fabric in B(air) is very versatile; yes, my favorite is still a skinny, but it also looks great in non-skinny fits."



B(air) certainly seems like a way for 7 For All Mankind to stay relevant to the leggings-loving masses. "One of the biggest influences [athleisure] has had on consumers is that they now do not want to give up on comfort," Jewell said. Greater expectations comfort-wise have perhaps made it harder for denim brands to compete. "Let's face it, I don't think that there will be legions of women lining up to wear their sweatpants out to dinner, but they now expect us to deliver on unbelievable comfort without missing a beat on how fashionable they look."

