How This Early-Aughts Denim Brand Is Keeping Up With Athleisure's Rise

While denim is never truly going anywhere, we are, indeed, living in the age of athleisure . There are more options than ever in the activewear space (whether we wear them while being active or not ), and even OG denim brands like Levi's are feeling threatened . Plus, there's a timelier, seasonal issue with your beloved blues: They just don't jive with the stickiest, nearly 90-degree temps of summer. A new line of jeans aims to appeal to both those who'd rather wear leggings on the reg and consumers who consider denim impractical in super-hot weather. Behold, B(air) Denim, a new collection from 7 For All Mankind, the coveted 2000s premium denim brand that prompted many of us to coax our parents (successfully or not) into shelling out three figures for jeans.The line has been in the works for over a year, and is comprised of a special, 8.5-ounce denim that feels like a much lighter, 6.5-ounce jean, according to Peggi Jewell, VP of design and merchandising at 7 For All Mankind. The company even worked with a new mill to create "magically weightless and un-confining" denim, Jewell said, and the feel is meant to be "light as air and soft as silk," as B(air)'s slogan goes. The goal was to create "a pair [of jeans] that we didn't want to rip off at the end of the day, and that complemented and smoothed our bodies without feeling like we were being sucked into yet another tight pair of jeans," she explained.Working with a brand-new fabric, especially one "with interesting fibers," as Jewell describes B(air)'s pairs, makes the fit process much more challenging. (The fabric's flexibility factor comes from a polyester, Lyoc, and Spandex blend.) As for other brands that have rolled out ultra-lightweight takes on denim: "Some feel spongy and not like denim at all," Jewell said of the competition. And then, there are those pesky shape-retention issues. "There's nothing worse than leaving your house feeling great, and then catching your reflection and seeing that your jeans are baggy and you look a little sloppyyou should look the same at the end of the day as when you left the house." B(air) went through ample garment-wear and fabric tests to avoid the saggy-butt effect.