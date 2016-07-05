How did you spend your Fourth of July? Whether it was eating hotdogs by a beach or watching fireworks in a field, we can bet it wasn't in a Malibu mansion. While much of Taylor Swift's squad was busy getting a lot of media attention (and Instagram Likes) at her East Coast bash, Kendall Jenner was having an equally enviable long weekend in Cali.
Jenner shared a brief glimpse of her weekend festivities on Instagram, but we have the inside scoop on the location. Her digs, courtesy of Airbnb, rent for a cool $2,200 a night, with a four-night minimum stay. That means for just $8,800 (plus fees) you, too, can live like a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, if only temporarily. If you can fork that over, in addition to beach access and stunning views, your guests can enjoy the house's in-home movie theater and Jacuzzi.
Click through to see inside. And if this seriously enviable pad is beyond your means (us, too), check out our guide to summering like a Kardashian — on almost any budget.
Jenner shared a brief glimpse of her weekend festivities on Instagram, but we have the inside scoop on the location. Her digs, courtesy of Airbnb, rent for a cool $2,200 a night, with a four-night minimum stay. That means for just $8,800 (plus fees) you, too, can live like a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, if only temporarily. If you can fork that over, in addition to beach access and stunning views, your guests can enjoy the house's in-home movie theater and Jacuzzi.
Click through to see inside. And if this seriously enviable pad is beyond your means (us, too), check out our guide to summering like a Kardashian — on almost any budget.