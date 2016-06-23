It's Not Too Late To Update Your Swim Drawer

Another holiday weekend is approaching, which probably means you've taken inventory of your swimwear collection only to decide that you don't actually like any of the suits you've racked up over the last few months, years, or, dare we say, decades. It's always when a getaway sneaks up on you that you find yourself in a panic of last-minute bathing suit shopping — and when you do decide to treat yourself, you're likely overwhelmed at the thousands of options out there.



But, it's not too late to add a fresh, on-trend swimmer to your arsenal just in time for the 4th of July (and any water-related summer trip that follows). Whether you want to step out of your comfort zone with a new silhouette or just stand out from the cutout crowd in a new color or material, we're rounding up the can't-miss styles of the season to narrow in on the suits you should be shopping. It's only swim season for so long, after all, so you better take advantage. Click on to dive in.