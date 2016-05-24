Story from Celebrity Style

Kim Kardashian & Kate Moss Walk Into A Party...

Alice Casely-Hayford
Photo: Getty.
British Vogue is celebrating its 100th anniversary — in case you hadn't caught a glimpse of Kate Middleton's killer cover for its centenary issue or heard about the major exhibition happening at the National Portrait Gallery in London. To celebrate the milestone, the glossy threw a birthday bash to remember, with guest list that's difficult to rival.

It was a who's-who of the style set: Kim Kardashian alongside Roberto Cavalli's Peter Dundas (oh, and Kanye West, duh), Kate Moss wearing none other than Alexander McQueen, and It Girls Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof, Daisy Lowe, and more dressed to the nines tens. Needless to say, we've never seen a dinner bring together so many supermodels, stylists, designers, makeup artists, photographers, and celebrities — all of whom looked damn good, too.

Click through to see the looks we loved from the Vogue 100 bonanza.

