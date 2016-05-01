British Vogue just revealed that Duchess Kate Middleton is the cover star of its centenary issue and she looks just as ready to conquer the world as ever.
The June 2016 issue, celebrating the magazine's 100th anniversary, will feature a 10-page spread featuring Middleton. The pictures show her in Norfolk, England, where she and Prince William have a country home. It's the first magazine photo shoot she's ever agreed to.
Two of the images will become part of the Vogue 100 exhibit at England's National Portrait Gallery, which Middleton will visit on May 4.
The gallery's director, Nicholas Cullinan, told Vogue that photographer Josh Olins "has captured the duchess exactly as she is — full of life, with a great sense of humor, thoughtful and intelligent, and in fact, very beautiful."
The gallery's director, Nicholas Cullinan, told Vogue that photographer Josh Olins "has captured the duchess exactly as she is — full of life, with a great sense of humor, thoughtful and intelligent, and in fact, very beautiful."
Advertisement
But these aren't the only photos Middleton has graced us with this weekend. Kensington Palace also shared snapshots of Kate and William's daughter, Charlotte, in celebration of her first birthday. According to Kensington Palace's Instagram page, Middleton took the photos herself.
Between posing for a Vogue shoot and being a photographer herself, we're not sure how she also has time for her mental health awareness initiative and everything else she does. There's only one possible explanation: Kate Middleton is Superwoman.
Advertisement