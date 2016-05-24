In case you haven't heard about the exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, seen the window displays in the majority of stores on Oxford Street and Bond Street, or glanced at a copy of the Duchess of Cambridge's cover for the centenary issue, this year British Vogue is celebrating its 100th anniversary. And to top it all off, last night Alexandra Shulman and the iconic magazine's team threw a birthday bash to remember. Fashion's glitterati touched down in London for the event, although some had popped into the Chelsea Flower Show earlier in the day, and Kensington Gardens was transformed into a who's who of style.
The glamorous dinner brought together many of the magazine's diverse contributors, both past and present, including supermodels, stylists, designers, makeup artists, photographers and cover stars.
Click on for the best dressed from Vogue's birthday bonanza...
Adwoa Aboah
We've adored Adwoa's mix 'n' match style for a long time now. Few can pull off a bold green, graphic print with orange shoes, a polka-dot pony skin bag and fluffy pink coat but Adwoa scores a 10/10. Her mother, Camilla Lowther, founder of global agency CLM, looks just as amazing in a scarlet cape.
Lily Donaldson
The Brit supermodel wore a blood red Prada gown to the Amfar event over the weekend and arrived in another scarlet Prada dress for last night's Vogue party. We wouldn't normally advise matching your dress to your lipstick and your bag but lovely Lily somehow makes it look effortlessly sophisticated.
Kate Moss
While the majority of celebs look bored stiff at parties, good time gal Kate Moss always looks like she's having a ball and bar her cheekbones and exquisite style, that's the main reason why we love her. This sequinned, floor-length Alexander McQueen dress was the 14,768th reminder of why she's one of the best dressed women in the world.
