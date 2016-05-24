The Best Looks From The Vogue 100 Gala

Alice Casely-Hayford
Photo: GETTY
In case you haven't heard about the exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, seen the window displays in the majority of stores on Oxford Street and Bond Street, or glanced at a copy of the Duchess of Cambridge's cover for the centenary issue, this year British Vogue is celebrating its 100th anniversary. And to top it all off, last night Alexandra Shulman and the iconic magazine's team threw a birthday bash to remember. Fashion's glitterati touched down in London for the event, although some had popped into the Chelsea Flower Show earlier in the day, and Kensington Gardens was transformed into a who's who of style.

The glamorous dinner brought together many of the magazine's diverse contributors, both past and present, including supermodels, stylists, designers, makeup artists, photographers and cover stars.

Click on for the best dressed from Vogue's birthday bonanza...


Advertisement
1 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Alexa Chung

Alexa was our Prada prom queen last night in this stunning golden bustier dress. We're not usually a fan of 40+ denier tights but Alexa looked amazing pairing the metallic gown with plain black courts and a micro-bag.
2 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Adwoa Aboah

We've adored Adwoa's mix 'n' match style for a long time now. Few can pull off a bold green, graphic print with orange shoes, a polka-dot pony skin bag and fluffy pink coat but Adwoa scores a 10/10. Her mother, Camilla Lowther, founder of global agency CLM, looks just as amazing in a scarlet cape.
Advertisement
3 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Helen McCrory

This summer it's all about an off-the-shoulder silhouette and actress Helen McCrory dazzled in this ivory, embellished gown.
4 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Daisy Lowe

We love Lowe for always being the smiliest star on the red carpet amongst a sea of 'Blue Steels' and last night Daisy pulled it off in a pastel-coloured, black trimmed Christopher Kane frock completed with classic, delicate ankle strap stilettos.
5 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Lara Stone

When you have a body like Lara it makes sense to show it off with a cut-out silhouette. Last night Ms Stone stepped out in a monochrome Christopher Kane that revealed her torso and thighs through intricate looped detailing.
6 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Kim Kardashian

Kim's outfit choices can be very hit and miss but she was a huge hit last night in Cavalli Couture.
7 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Phoebe Philo

All hail our style queen Phoebe Philo, the Creative Director at Céline, who gives us a masterclass in understated elegance in this black trouser suit accessorised with an olive green Céline clutch.
Advertisement
8 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Lily Donaldson

The Brit supermodel wore a blood red Prada gown to the Amfar event over the weekend and arrived in another scarlet Prada dress for last night's Vogue party. We wouldn't normally advise matching your dress to your lipstick and your bag but lovely Lily somehow makes it look effortlessly sophisticated.
9 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Laura Carmichael

As classic and timelessly beautiful as Laura's dress is, our eyes are actually on her Hillier Bartley rabbit clutch that adds a modern, fun twist to her look.
10 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Kate Moss

While the majority of celebs look bored stiff at parties, good time gal Kate Moss always looks like she's having a ball and bar her cheekbones and exquisite style, that's the main reason why we love her. This sequinned, floor-length Alexander McQueen dress was the 14,768th reminder of why she's one of the best dressed women in the world.
11 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Miuccia Prada

The dainty necklace, the jacquard trousers and top, the golden mules and Giorgio Armani as your date. Oh Miuccia, you can do no wrong.
12 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Edie Campbell

Edie is our inspiration for tomboy cool and she nailed it again last in a masculine military jacket and low-slung flares.
13 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Gemma Chan

Gemma fell onto our fashion radar at the TV Baftas recently and continues to win our hearts in this black and white Burberry lace dress, accessorised with Monica Vinader jewellery.
14 of 14
Photo: GETTY
Erin O'Connor

At 6ft 4in in heels and with an ethereal, graceful beauty, Erin O' Connor looks good in whatever she wears but this show-stopping Erdem dress was one of our favourite looks to date.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers