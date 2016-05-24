The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens its doors to the public today after yesterday's preview brought in an unlikely celeb guest list that included Demi Moore, the Queen, and Mr Motivator. Guests can expect the usual spectacular gardens but should look out for the Princess Charlotte chrysanthemum, a pink bloom with green tips named after the Royal Family's latest addition. Elsewhere be sure to check out a 117 year old orchid, and the British Eccentrics garden which includes revolving trees.
To celebrate the annual event, which has been running in one form or another since 1862, we have put together a colourful collection of past moments.
