Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In June

With every new month comes the heartbreaking news of Netflix departures. It happens, without fail, every 30 days. Yet somehow, it still feels like a shot to the heart.
In June, we're seeing a bevy of good movies leaving the streaming service. There's the iconic 2001 rom-com Bridget Jones's Diary, which you'll want to brush up on for the second sequel, coming up this fall. We're saying goodbye to another Hugh Grant-starring rom-com in which he's much more likable, 2002's tender About a Boy. Also on the way out? Reliably enjoyable films like Dude, Where's My Car? (2000) and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005).
See the full list of everything Netflix is taking away from us next month, ahead. And schedule your June queue accordingly!
