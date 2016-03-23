A great job, a makeover, a friendly ex, and a beautiful new man in her life? Bridget Jones, is that you? If Bridget grows up and gets her shit together, is she still ours? Well, here's the truth: Fuck yeah it is! It's natural to feel protective of the fantastically flawed character we've gotten to know, the one who eats too much cake and says cringe-worthy things on the regular. Bridget Jones is special because she speaks to the insecure girl in us instead of embodying the perfect Hollywood babe we're so used to seeing in rom-coms. And, yes, I was weary of her becoming too perfect. Too successful. Too refined. But that's just as limiting, isn't it? Presuming a female character can only become so ideal before she's not herself anymore? No, Bridget is allowed to grow and improve and work her way up the ladder at work while maintaining a romantic life — to not be a total wreck, in short. In fact, I'm feeling very silly for being such a negative worry-wort in the first place. Off to wander office looking for teensy bit of chocolate and confess insecurities in diary.

