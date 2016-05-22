Blake Lively's Killer Wardrobe Is Inspired By This Disney Villain

Blake Lively's killer street-chic wardrobe has garnered her an impressive 8 million Instagram followers. Yet, the Gossip Girl actress apparently gets her style inspiration from an unlikely source.
In a humorous Instagram post, Lively is making a gross face at the camera while watching The Little Mermaid. Ariel, the flowery aquatic princess, isn't who she's interested in, though. It's Ursula, the voice-stealing sea witch that's Lively's unlikely fashion muse.
"Everyone thinks I was inspired by the princesses. If they only knew...," the 28-year-old joked in the caption.
However, it seems that Ursula's dark palette didn't inspire one of Lively's Cannes gowns. The stunning ocean blue of the flowing dress screams "Disney princess in need of a glass slipper."
We love that she has a sense of humor about her amazing wardrobe, though.
