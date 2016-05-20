Each year, the Cannes Film Festival sneaks up on us in our post-Met Gala haze, providing yet another reason to praise the best fashion of the season. Between the models (and there are lots of 'em), celebrities, and cinema folk, it makes for a lot of dresses (and five-in-one outfits) to be documented. This year's offering of ready-to-wear, couture, and the like (all while being worn beachside) didn't disappoint.
In the slideshow ahead, we'll be keeping you up to date on our favorite looks from this year's festival until the very. Last. Photo call. Where some played it safe (which isn't a bad thing), others took black tie to another dimension. Because some Armani Privé and casual Givenchy haute couture are exactly what you'd wear to celebrate this year's upcoming achievements in film? Oh, the life...
In the slideshow ahead, we'll be keeping you up to date on our favorite looks from this year's festival until the very. Last. Photo call. Where some played it safe (which isn't a bad thing), others took black tie to another dimension. Because some Armani Privé and casual Givenchy haute couture are exactly what you'd wear to celebrate this year's upcoming achievements in film? Oh, the life...