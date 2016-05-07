Fifty Shades fans and lovers of a little BDSM-style romance, get ready: Fifty Shades Darker, the (arguably) highly anticipated sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey — a film that made over $570 million worldwide, launched leading lady Dakota Johnson into the zeitgeist, and was the catalyst for a lot of awkward dinner conversation (and not-so-awkward internet searches) about sadomasochism — has officially started filming in Vancouver.
Last week, Marcia Gay Harden, who plays Christian's mother, Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey, in the films, expressed her excitement on Instagram with a sweet picture of herself kissing her on-screen son, Jamie Dornan, on the cheek. But this week, the actress took to Instagram once again, taking over the official @FiftyShadesMovie Instagram feed with a series of behind-the-scenes images offering a sneak peek at the sequel in-process.
It appears that there will indeed be a masked ball to look forward to — though Mama Grey's mask remains a mystery.
The whole family is back for the sequel, including Rita Ora (also known as Not Becky With The Good Hair), who will reprise her role as Christian's adopted sister, Mia Grey.
And at some point, an incredibly ostentatious pair of lizard earrings will make an appearance. Could they be the so-called second-chance earrings that Christian gifts Anastasia pre-masked ball, post-reconciliation?
Teen Wolf star Tyler Hoechlin will also be joining the Fifty Shades squad as Boyce Fox, the first author Anastasia signs to Christian's new publishing company, SIP. His character reportedly received little attention in the books, but will be expanded in the film version.
Pretty Little Liars fans will have to wait for the third installment of the franchise to see Brant Daugherty, however. The actor, known to many as Noel Kahn on PLL, will play Luke Sawyer, a personal bodyguard Christian hires to watch over Anastasia, in Fifty Shades Freed.
Until then...
