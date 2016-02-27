50 Shades Darker is packing on the star power. Tyler Hoechlin is joining the cast opposite Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, according to The Wrap.
The Teen Wolf star will play Boyce Fox, a character that gets little love in E. L. James' books, with only a brief mention in the 50 Shades trilogy.
What we know is he's the first author Anastasia Steele signs to Christian Gray's new publishing company, SIP. Universal Pictures told Entertainment Weekly that his rising author role will be expanded for the movie. However, it's still unclear what, if any, role he'll play in Christian and Anastasia's sick romance.
Maybe Hoechlin will be the perfect foil for Dornan? It's also possible that he'll get little screen time in the James Foley-directed film.
Either way, the man who skillfully plays Derek Hale is a dream-worthy pick bring Boyce Fox to life.
@E_L_James @TheWrap— Tyler Hoechlin (@TylerL_Hoechlin) February 26, 2016
Happy and honored to be here.. #FSF
