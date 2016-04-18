Update: Prepare your wallets! All of the products in Urban Decay's upcoming Disney collection are now available for your viewing pleasure. (Spoiler: There's blue lipstick involved.) Check out all of them in the slides ahead and get your browsers ready for May 1, when everything becomes available at Urban Decay.
This story was originally published on April 7, 2016, at 3:45 p.m.
Urban Decay is known for its killer beauty collaborations (see: Ruby Rose and Gwen Stefani). So, when we got word of the brand's latest limited-edition collection, we were all ears. Oversized mouse ears, to be specific.
In honor of the upcoming Alice Through the Looking Glass film, UD is teaming up with Disney for a collection inspired by the leading lady and the friends who accompany her on her journey. After UD's wildly successful Alice collab in 2010, and the fact that the brand has an Alice-themed bathroom, nobody's really all that surprised by this news. But that doesn't take away from our excitement and our growing need for more details. And, stat.
This story was originally published on April 7, 2016, at 3:45 p.m.
Urban Decay is known for its killer beauty collaborations (see: Ruby Rose and Gwen Stefani). So, when we got word of the brand's latest limited-edition collection, we were all ears. Oversized mouse ears, to be specific.
In honor of the upcoming Alice Through the Looking Glass film, UD is teaming up with Disney for a collection inspired by the leading lady and the friends who accompany her on her journey. After UD's wildly successful Alice collab in 2010, and the fact that the brand has an Alice-themed bathroom, nobody's really all that surprised by this news. But that doesn't take away from our excitement and our growing need for more details. And, stat.